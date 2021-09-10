LEADERSHIP fashion magazine, LeVogue, has rebounded.

It was unveiled yesterday by the editor-in-chief of LEADERSHIP Media Group, Mr Azubuike Ishiekwene at the organisation’s 2020 Conference and Awards.

He said the founding chairman of the LEADERSHIP Media Group, the late Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah debuted the magazine to bridge the acute ruggedness that characterised weekend newspapers.

Ishiekwene described the late founder as a man of style and a restless seeker of values.

According to him, when he (Nda-Isaiah) changed gear from being in weekly columnist with Daily Trust to publishing LEADERSHIP Confidential and then later LEADERSHIP Weekly and Daily, he recognised that certain tenderness was missing from the rugged content of the landscape in the newspaper industry. That ruggedness which he clearly recognised was particularly acute on weekends.”

Mr Azubuike maintained that Sam noted the brownish monotony of newspapers hardly able to assuage the appetite of the rising class of the vanguard newspaper consumers who wanted more.

He said that in 2008, LeVogue made it debut as Saturday newspaper targeting young people in the north who was bashful towards the over of the young southern readers especially Lagosians.

According to him, the first LeVogue in 2008 have on it cover Mohammed Babangida and it was edited by Aisha Umar, followed by a second one and it was covered by a member of the House of Representatives, Mr Faruk Lawal who for the first time in his life won a suit on the cover of the LeVogue.

“About six years later many editions after that Sam was forced as a result of market condition to rest LeVogue. But you know what? Today LeVogue is back,” Ishiekwene announced.

Pouring accolades on the late founder of LEADERSHIP Group, Ishiekwene said, “You have heard a lot about Sam Nda-Isaiah, the founding father of the LEADERSHIP Media Group and we are here to talk about one of the many legacies that he left behind.

“Many of you knew him and I would just like to ask a question. Was Sam Nda-Isaiah a fashionista? Think about him.

“Many of you knew him as a serious minded politician, combative in expressing his views, robust in engaging people but was Sam Nda-Isaiah a fashionista?

“Sam Nda-Isaiah was not a fashion creator and he did not pretend to be. Fashion is for boys but style is for men.

“The difference between the two according to Christian Dior, he once said that the difference between fashion and style is the ability to spot value.

“Sam was a man of style, a restless seeker for value, his wrist watch told time and history and when he travelled apart from buying large stocks of books and magazines from different parts of the world where he traveled to. He also loved to buy leather bound slippers and sandals to match his iconic white caftans.

“The pharmacist turned newspaper man was also an artist,” the editor-in-chief stated.