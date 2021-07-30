Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the LEADERSHIP Newspapers Governor of the Year award and other numerous awards he recently bagged for his achievements in office have succeeded in motivating him to deliver more dividends of democracy to Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu, who stated this when top management staff of LEADERSHIP Group, led by its vice chairman, paid him a courtesy visit in Lagos, applauded the management team for taking the tabloid to Olympian heights.

He said, ‘’I want to express my condolences again over the loss of your publisher and founding chairman, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, my very good friend. Indeed, it was very sad. Twice we met in Abuja privately; the last was even year before Covid came. It is a sad one but we cannot question God.

‘’I am happy that the management of LEADERSHIP Group has continued to sustain his visions, legacies and has continued to push it forward.

‘’On behalf of the entire Lagos State government I want to thank the board, the management for not allowing a dream like this to die. We will continue to support the LEADERSHIP publications.

‘’To talk about award is to increase my stake to do more, because any award that you get is for you to do more, not to disappoint the people that have faith in you. The award is for our citizens for whom we have sworn and committed to serve, for giving us opportunity at this difficult time. It is very encouraging.’’

The governor assured that he would personally make himself available to receive the award and show solidarity with the media group.

Earlier, the vice chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Mike Okpere, had said the team was in Lagos to formally invite the governor to the company’s annual ceremony billed for September this year.

He said, “At LEADERSHIP Group, in November of every year, we normally nominate people we feel have added value to the society.

“And when it came to the nomination of Governor of the Year, if there was any time in the history of LEADERSHIP Award when the choice was very easy, it was last year. You led the nation in how to tackle COVID-19, and it became a regular event that we all in the evening watch out for, when you stand in your garden with the commissioner for health, teaching all of us what to do. Even the federal government and many others took a cue from what you are doing.

“I believe this country owes you a word of gratitude. Looking at that and everything you have done over the years to impact on the lives of the people, you are LEADERSHIP Governor of the Year.’’