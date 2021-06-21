LEADERSHIP will on Tuesday officially open its podcast studio in its headquarters in Abuja with a collection of notable media personalities to headline the event.

Chairman Emeritus of DAAR Communications and pioneer of private broadcasting in Nigeria, High Chief (Dr.) Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi; the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; and lawyer and prominent columnist, Ms. Hannatu Musawa, are among the top media personalities expected at the event, which would be televised live by AIT from 10am.

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of traditional rulers, Dr. Yahaya Abubakar; and members of the company’s advisory Board are also expected to attend.

According to a statement by the Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Azu Ishiekwene, Dokpesi, Dabiri-Erewa and Musawa would be hosted to a live interview as part of the opening ceremony.

The interview would be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook, apart from the live broadcast by AIT.

Ishiekwene described the opening of the studio as “a watershed.” The studio is named Last Word after the famous column of the Founding Chairman, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

“It is to the memory of our Founding Chairman and man of big ideas that we owe this special moment of convergence and adventure in multi-media journalism,” he said.

He said the current Chairman, Mrs. Zainab Nda-Isaiah, had, in line with the vision of her husband, led the management to set up one of the most modern online radio studios in the country within four months. A range of content in English, Pidgin English and Hausa, has already been developed for the studio and listeners can find them daily and live on soundcloud.com, tunein.com, and anchor.fm

“The enthusiasm of our editorial staff to optimise the opportunities provided by this new channel to serve our growing and increasingly differentiated range of listeners, followers and advertisers is extraordinary,” the company’s statement said.

