By Our Correspondent

Not many people look back at 2020 with kindness. But for author and social entrepreneur, Victor Beausoleil, 2020 was a year that forced him to rethink some of the facts of life he takes for granted.

“The pandemic has forced a pivot in most of my business and in my stance on family sovereignty,”he said. “It is clear to me the importance of food security and agricultural development, solar sovereignty and water sovereignty (boreholes).”

According to him the deficiencies of the economies and ecosystems we all intertact with were exposed during Covid-19 lockdowns. “The implication is that we all must once again look at ways and means we can become better constituents of the respective nations we reside within.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Beausoleil avowed that the Covid-19 experience has taught the world two great lessons. “One, expect the unexpected; two, build strong and resilient families that are able to engage and support other families which subsequently develops healthy and thriving communities,” he enumerated.

Beausoleil who at 24, founded the multi-million dollar Redemption Reintegration Services and is presently, co-founder of SETSI, shared some insight about his leadership drive.

“When I co-founded Redemption Reintegration Services and received $3.5 million from the United Way of Greater Toronto and the Province of Ontario, I was inspired to make a lasting impact. That energy and vigour remains with me now 14-years later as the Principal of Intuit Consulting and Executive Director of SETSI. The key insight I reflect on is that leadership is not about power it is about vision and responsibility and the development of a resilient and loyal team of colleagues is the foundation for sustainability,” he articulated.