The general interest and lifestyle magazine from the stable of LEADERSHIP Media Group, LeVogue, is set to return to the newsstand next week.

The magazine was started in 2008 by the Founding Chairman of LEADERSHIP Media Group, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, to fill the fashion and lifestyle gap in the northern market.

LeVogue was enthusiastically received at inception and had Mohammed Babangida, the son of former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), on the cover of its maiden edition.

Numerous prominent Nigerians, including the CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and other celebrities with inspiring stories to tell, were also featured on subsequent covers of the magazine.

The publication, which was later rested in 2014 after six years, is now ready for a relaunch with a more richer content and design.

The new LeVogue will be unveiled on Thursday, September 9, 2021 during the forthcoming annual LEADERSHIP conference and awards holding at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abuja fashion icon and international couturier, Nikki Khiran, will serve as a fashion consultant to LeVogue magazine.

Meanwhile, arrangements for the 2020 annual LEADERSHIP conference and awards ceremony, which will take place in the next nine days, have entered top gear with more prominent guests and awardees confirming their attendance.

The epoch-making event would have Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, as the special guest of honour, while the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Mohammed Abubakar Sa’ad III, will chair the occasion which will start at 5pm.

The Etsu Nupe and chairman of Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Yahaya Abubakar, will be the royal father of the day.

The conference will brainstorm on the topic: “National and Regional Insecurity: The Role of Political and Non-political Actors in Stabilisation and Consensus Building”.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC), Mr. Boss Mustapha, who confirmed his attendance, will receive the Public Service Person of the Year 2020 Award at the occasion.

He would also receive the Government Agency Award 2020 for the COVID-19 Committee.

Also, Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, who is a co-winner of the Persons of the Year 2020 Award, has confirmed his attendance of the event.

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Mr. Akinwumi Adesina, another joint Person of the Year, has confirmed attendance, too.

Yobe State governor and chairman of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni, has also confirmed his attendance. Governor Buni is a co-winner of the Politician of the Year 2020 Award alongside his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki.

The trio joint winners of the Governors of the Year 2020 Award – Rivers State governor, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike; Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak – have all confirmed their attendance.