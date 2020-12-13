ADVERTISEMENT

By Adeniyi Adunola,

LEADERSHIP Health Reporter, Royal Ibeh has won the Most Innovative Media Partner award of the year 2020 (1st runner-up), at the Nestle Nigeria Plc. 2020 Media Awards.

The award was presented in Lagos on Friday at the Nestlé Nigeria Plc. 2020 Media Awards.

Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Manager, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mrs Victoria Uwadoka, said the company applauds the innovative writing skills of Royal Ibeh, hence the award.

Uwadoka said, “By encouraging excellence, rewarding and encouraging as well as appreciating those that have added value to the various work output of Nestle Nigeria, we are proud to recognise Royal Ibeh, for her Innovative writing skills.”

She said the media is key in reporting any project or plan of action which can affect the behaviour, or perception and providing the right fact based information to the public, adding that for the right mentality and the right attitude to do a justifiable work, the media needs to be well equipped through various training.

Uwadoka however charged media persons on the need for dedication, thoroughness and being entrenched in the ethics of the profession as well as being knowledgeable in the activities of the company, especially the Creative Shared Value (CSV).

She shared the company’s working plans for 2021 and reiterated that the company was committed to adding value to communities the worked with and ensuring that the SDGs were meant , especially those of Nutrition, Health and Wellness as well as food security, climate and environment.

Other award recipients include health editor, Vanguard Newspaper, Sola Ogundipe, The Most Innovative Media Partner, 2020 (2nd runner-up); senior health correspondent, Vanguard Newspaper, Chioma Obinna, The winner of the Most Innovative Media Partner, 2020 and the News Agency of Nigeria, The Most Supportive media of the year.