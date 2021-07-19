A staff of LEADERSHIP Newspaper and head, Special Stories, Mrs Christiana Esebonu- Nwaogu, has written a petition to the Inspector-general of police, and the director, Department of state Security Services (DSS) over threat to her life by a Bolt driver, one Mr Michael Ajewole.

Nwaogu, in a petition submitted to the Force Headquarters, commissioner of police, FCT command, and the DSS in Abuja, said that Ajewole, a bolt driver and his gang, threatened to kill her.

The petition dated July 13, 2021 partly reads: “I wish to officially report that on Thursday, July 8, 2021, I booked a ride on Bolt and was connected with Michael Ajewole, the driver of a white Corolla Toyota with registration number: GWA780BR and whose phone number is 08164050730. Our meeting point was NNPC Filling Station in Nyanya.

“On arrival, I noticed that all his screens were tinted, so I asked him to put down his passenger side window so I could see his face. He did and having satisfied my curiosity, I made to open the door to get in so we could start the journey. As I made to enter the car, I noticed a tout running in our direction so I quickly shut the door and signaled him so that he was able to make a quick escape. In the process, I missed the ride to my destination.

“Shockingly though, a few minutes after he drove off, I got a message from him that read: ‘So it was your plan?’ I ignored the message because I could not think of any reason why he would conclude that I was a tout or that I had anything to do with the tout that tried to get in his car.”

“However, a few minutes after I got his message, I began receiving calls and messages from random people. No fewer than nine other people called me. People I didn’t know but who had heard what happened when I booked the ride with Michael and they all made threats to my life for daring to mess with the wrong clique.

“They said horrible things like I should always watch my back because my days are numbered. Some of them took it a step further and sent chats to me on Whatsapp and SMS just to prove their point.

“I have included some of the numbers that called me and the name I was able to attach to each thanks to my Truecaller app.

“Some of the messages read thus: Just watch your back in this Abuja…cos you just played with the wrong clique.

“Watch your back… cos your days are frigging numbered!!…You’d definitely regret being an agbero stinky lady.”

According to her, she even asked one of them whether he was, in fact, threatening her life over an open line and he said nobody in the country can do anything about it by the time she is dead.

Nwaogu who said she wholeheartedly believe in the professional competence and excellent skills and techniques of the aforementioned agencies to unravel the identity of her callers and put to end her gradual emotional breakdown expressed disappoint that despite sending a complaint to Bolt and got their acknowledgement to receiving a complaint from her, she was yet to hear from them.

The petition further stated that, “It is based on these ugly developments that I write to you and earnestly desire that action be taken in order to avoid the carrying out of their threat. I request that the appropriate department is instructed to do everything possible to track down the culprits and ensure that they face the wrath of the law as a deterrent to others.”