The late subeditor of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Rotimi Makinde, was yesterday laid to rest amidst tears, tributes and eulogies from family and church members, friends and staff of the company.

Makinde, who died in the early hours of Sunday, August 15, 2021 while preparing for church service, was buried at the Gudu Christian Cemetery in Abuja.

The burial rites were conducted by the Christ Embassy Church with many people in attendance.

Makinde left behind a wife, Toyin, and two sons, Damilare and Darasimi.

His elder brother, Adeyemi Makinde, said Rotimi, the last born of the family of four males and two females, was a wonderful person.

“He was the last born of the family. Rotimi was a wonderful brother; a very gentle, very loving, kind-hearted person who was very hardworking. He was someone who loved his mother so much and respected everyone.

“No matter the challenge he was going through, you would always see him with a smile. His smile encouraged people around him, even if he had his own challenges.

“He was someone that hardly complained. He was someone who loved his wife and children very much. Despite challenges, he was still there as a devoted child of God. We will miss him because his position cannot be replaced. He will always be in our hearts,” Adeyemi said.

He said Rotimi is not dead, but alive in the presence of God Almighty.

“His dream concerning this family will never be aborted,” Adeyemi said, while praying for the presence of God around his brother’s wife and children.

Many members of staff of the company expressed grief at the departure of Rotimi whom they described as kind, gentle and hardworking. Many of them who were seen weeping at the burial described Rotimi as a humble, polite and peaceful colleague. They prayed God to console the family and grant Rotimi peaceful rest.