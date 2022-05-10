Management of LEADERSHIP Newspaper Group has rescheduled the publication of the next series of “Northern Professionals” to 27 June, 2022.

A statement by the management of Nigeria’s most influential newspaper yesterday said the change was due to its LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards ceremony slated to hold on 17 May, 2022.

The statement reads in part, “It was decided that rescheduling the publication of the next series will best serve the celebration of Northern Professionals in June.”

The publication “Northern Professionals” is a calendar event by the media outfit. The maiden edition was published in 2013.

The 2022 edition is a special series aimed at acknowledging the excellent work of carefully selected professionals and celebrating their worthy contributions to the region in particular and the nation as a whole.