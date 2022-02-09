The Ondo State Council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has called on the Ondo State government to eschew all pressures and allow the rule of law to take its normal course in the leadership tussle rocking the union.

The Union warned the government, particularly, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, not to succumb to the pressure of imposing anybody on the union as a leader until the determination by the court.

In a letter by the Union’s lawyer, Akinyemi Omoware, a copy which was made available to LEADERSHIP, it noted that succumbing to pressure will tantamount to contempt of court with dire consequences.

The Union also warned the national chairman of the NURTW, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, to desist from any plan to impose a particular candidate on the union to avoid any crisis in the state chapter.

According to the letter, the union said, “We have been informed that your office is about to impose and inaugurate the 2nd Defendant as the Ondo State Chairman of the Union on Thursday, 10th February 2022 after the aborted plan imposition on Wednesday 2nd February 2022. Succumbing to such pressure will be tantamount to contempt of Court with dire consequences.

“It is therefore our request that you eschew all pressures and allow the rule of law to take its normal course. This is most opposite in the circumstance and we urge you to allow good counsel to prevail.”

The Union maintained that attempt to impose the 2nd Defendant as the Ondo State Chairman of the Union in violation of the Constitution of the Union and circumvention of the pending suit will be met with stiff resistance.

The Union said, “It is therefore wise that being the elected Deputy Governor, your Excellency will allow the rule of law to take its course and allow the Union to peacefully elect its Executive members. Be informed, however, that should your office decide otherwise, it will be held responsible for any breach of peace, law and order that may ensue from such an anti-democratic and despotic decision.

“Going by the above backdrop, it is incumbent on the parties to therefore maintain status quo ante bellum pending the determination of the said suit to preserve the sanctity of the Court. In other words, it is expected of all the parties to wait and allow the Court to determine the suit without unnecessary pressure to impose a candidate (2nd Defendant) on the Claimants as against the Constitution of the Union.

“We do hope that your Excellency, being a product of democracy, will toe the line of peace, democracy and justice in allowing the Court to do its work,” they stated.