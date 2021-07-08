A Lagos State High Court has restrained former president and member, Board of Trustees of the Balogun Business Association (BBA), Chief Okey Ezeibe, from forcefully taking over the secretariat, assets, funds and properties of the group.

Others affected by the restraining order are Chief Alex Obi Odunukwe, Chief Ifeanyi Okwuma, Chief Ikechukwu Obiora, Lagos State commissioner of police; ACP Halilu, area commander, Area ‘E’ Command, FESTAC, CSP Tolan; divisional police officer (DPO), Trade Fair Complex, Lagos.

The court ruling came on the heels of last Monday’s botched police invasion and attempted move to foist an illegal leadership on the traders.

Ezeibe was allegedly assisted by police operatives from Area ‘E’ Command, FESTAC, led by a superintendent of police and the operations officer to take over the BBA’s secretariat.

In his ruling on the enrolment of order, in the suit dated Monday, 5th July, 2021, delineated as SUIT No: ID/4749GCM/2021, the trial judge, Justice A.M Lawal, said after hearing the application of Barristers Ken. I. Ugwu and C. A. Obianika, counsel to the traders, represented by the Incorporated Trustees of Balogun Business Association (BBA)and six others, “ I have considered the application in its entirety. paragraph 24 of the affidavit in support, states that the defendants (Chief Okechukwu Ezeibe and six others) planned to take over ‘viet armis’ the secretariat of Balogun Business Association, which may lead to a breakdown of law and order.

“In order to avert this ugly situation, the interest of justice demands a grant of some preemptive succours to the claimants pending when they will comply with the requirements of the pre-election protocol.”

He continued, “The defendants (Chief Okechukwu Ezeibe and six others) are accordingly restrained as sought in the interim, pending the claimants’ compliance with the pre-election protocol.” Justice Lawal also ordered that “the defendants are restrained from taking over or attempting to take over the secretariat, assets, funds and properties of the first claimant (BBA), including her International Centre for Commerce, Trade Fair Complex”.

The judge gave a legal backing to the administration and control by the BBA Caretaker Committee (CTC), led by Hon. Anselem Duru.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said by the ruling,”the second claimant shall maintain and control the management of the affairs, assets and funds of the first claimant, including her International Centre of Commerce, Trade Fair Complex pending the claimants’ compliance with the pre-action protocol formalities.”