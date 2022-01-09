The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Ondo State council, has cautioned Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu against the imposition of any person on the Union to avoid another crisis.

The Union, however, called on the governor to allow for a peaceful election, adding that the development will not only allow for popular candidates to emerge as leaders of the union but will lay a good foundation for future elections in the Union.

In a letter by the Union’s lawyer, Akinyemi Omoware, a copy which was made available to LEADERSHIP, the Union recalled the crisis that led to the disbandment of the Union sometime in March 2021 upon the completion of the tenure of Mr Jacob Adebo, a.k.a. Idajo.

According to the letter, “It is needless to restate that as a result of various crises orchestrated during his tenure which led to the murder of Ademola Ademuwogun (aka Shim), Mr Jacob Adebo was removed.

“His removal brought peace and tranquility to the Union generally known for violence. The State and its residents equally celebrated the uncommon peace occasioned by the removal of the erstwhile state chairman of the Union. Ever since, there has been no known crisis within the Union or any occasion by the Union members in the State.

“It is, however, important to place on record that our client’s members and the residents of the State are aware of the government’s plan to restore or re-appoint Jacob Adebo (aka Idajo) as the Ondo State Chairman of the Union (NURTW).

“This, we have every reason to doubt its authenticity considering the crisis associated with his leadership as it were. However, should the State gives any positive thought to restoring or re-appointing Mr Jacob Adebo as our client‘s chairman, Mr Governor is called upon to reconsider such a plan.

“First, the persons who were arrested in connection with the murder of Ademola Ademuwagun during the tenure of Mr Adebo are still being prosecuted by the Ondo State Court. Secondly, other associates arrested in connection with illegal possession of firearms during the crisis are equally being prosecuted at the Federal High Court, Akure. For these and other reasons, peace has endured within the Union in Ondo State.”

The Union, however, noted that it will amount to deliberately stirring up strife among the Union members to attempt to impose Adebo on the Union as against the will and wishes of the majority of the Union members, according to them, the consequence of which may lead to the breakdown of peace presently enjoyed in the State.

“The teeming members of the Union were converging for protest all over the State when our attention was drawn to same. In a bit to render our community service to peace-loving members of the State, we have been able to persuade the Union members and request they shield their swords and allow us to bring their plight to the governor.

“We do not doubt that your Excellency who has been known for peace and adherence to the rule of law will listen to their plight and allow for the peaceful conduct of election to elect their state executive members.

“It is upon the above that we humbly appeal to the conscience of Mr Governor to allow for a peaceful election within the Union. This will not only allow for popular candidates to emerge but will also lay a good foundation for future elections. We do not doubt that our request will be given compassionate consideration,” NURTW stated.