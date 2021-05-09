BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The vice chairman, LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Chief Mike Okpere, has been honoured by his kinsmen resident in Kaduna with the conferment of patron of Esan Progressive Union (EPU) Kaduna chapter.

The conferment, according to a letter jointly signed by the union’s chairman, Elder Daniel U. Idiahi and secretary, Mr Pius A. Okogbenin, is in recognition of his numerous contributions to the Esan community both in Kaduna and Edo State.

At the investiture which held at the Esan Progressive Union new hall, Gonin Gora in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, various speakers commended Chief Okpere and other awardees for their various contributions to the progress of the union and stressed that the appointments were well deserved.

Others who were also honoured as patrons of the union alongside Chief Okpere are Elder James Omoike and Engr. Joseph Omo Iyoha.

Responding on behalf of those honoured, Engr. Omo Iyoha commended the union for the honour done to them, and assured that whatever they had been doing that merited the appointment, the honour would encourage them to do more.

Also speaking after the investiture, Chief Okpere’s son, Mr Richard Okpere who received the plaque of the appointment on behalf of his father, said the honour done to his father was well appreciated not only by his father but the entire family.

“I can attest to my father’s commitment towards issues of his kinsmen, so the honour did not come to me as a surprise, because I know it is a well merited appointment and I know he won’t disappoint the union,” he said.

Earlier in his address, the chairman of the union, Elder Idiahi, gave a run-down of the various contributions of those honoured, adding that the activities and contributions of every member was equally being watched from a distance and more honours and recognitions would come up in near future. He thanked the awardees for accepting the appointments and urged them to see it as an opportunity to continue the good works.