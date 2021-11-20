Leadership Media Group Limited has won the Vendors’ Most Friendly Newspaper of the Year Award.

Others who also got the awards were Daily Trust, Punch and New National Star, among others.

Speaking during the presentation, the chairman of the Newspaper Vendors Association, Abuja, Comrade Idris Adamu, said the association did not just award LEADERSHIP as the most friendly newspaper of the year but it was because of its contributions to nation building.

“So, for that reason the Newspaper Vendors Association saw that as great to recognise Leadership Newspaper as the most friendly newspaper of the year,” he said.

He however said vendors had been experiencing low patronage for sometime now.

Adamu said there was a huge reduction in sales, lack of patronage by readers and government agencies as a result of the new media.

He called for the assistance of government, media houses, individuals and cooperate organizations.

The association also appealed to government to assist it with grants and empowerment programmes.

Speaking while receiving the award on behalf of the Leadership Newspaper, the circulation manager, Gideon Muwuka and circulation chief, Ugbede Terser, appreciated the vendors for finding Leadership Newspaper worthy.

Muwuka said vendors and distributors were the backbone of the newspaper house.

He said, “Without vendors and distributors printed items cannot get to the streets, so we want to encourage you to keep up the struggle of taking our newspapers to the end users and we want to assure you that our doors are open to always welcome and attend to the vendors challenges at all times.”

On the low patronage, the president of Abuja Newspaper Distributors Association, Comrade Benji Obute, said vendors were facing the challenge due to the advent of the new media which provides alternative means of sourcing for information and news.

“Government should ensure that officials from directorate level and above are entitled to at least one newspaper while press and the public relations unit, the library, the permanent secretaries/directors generals, the ministers, etc, should be made to receive all the dailies or at least ten of the national dailies,” Obute said.

He added that the multiplier effect is job creation, especially to the print media industry and vendors who are among the most vulnerable in the society.