Leadway Assurance Company Limited has invested in youth entrepreneurship as part of its commitment to up-skill Nigerian youths in the country.

To this end, it donated a state-of-the-art Entrepreneurship Development Centre(EDC)to the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) Akure, Ondo State recently.

The edifice, built to improve the learning experience of students in the tertiary institution, is equipped with a world-class information technology facility, laboratories, lecture theatre and a standard amphitheater, seminar, and meeting rooms, was commissioned during the 38th Convocation ceremony of the University recently.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the building, Leadway Assurance, MD/CEO, Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale, said, the donation is part of the organisation’s commitment to promoting entrepreneurship, drives continuous education, and improves the learning environment for students of the institution by exposing them to realities in the business world.

The chancellor of the institution, Emir of Katagum, Bauchi State, Alhaji Umar Faruk II, while commissioning the building, said: “this intervention will help strengthen the hope and resolve of the students that they can express their creativity to birth ideas that would transform lives and humanity. “Leadway Assurance has created a pathway for them to excel in a serene environment, access learning from seasoned professionals and develop themselves to become leaders in their field.”

In his remarks, the pro-chancellor, Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali, applauded the support from Leadway Assurance because of the criticality of entrepreneurship for an economy to thrive.

Also speaking, the director, Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Professor Helen Ogunsuyi, said: “this well-thought through contribution from Leadway Assurance to the University is very significant to what we do at the Entrepreneurship Centre, especially, for the students who would be better equipped with requisite learning to help them innovate and develop their talents to excel in their chosen careers.”