BY ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos

Leadway Assurance Company Limited, has partnered with the Association of Parents of Private School Students (APPSS) to launch an education insurance policy plan tagged the ‘Group Education Protection Plan (GEPP).’

The education plan, which was launched at the children’s day event hosted at Eliud International School in Port Harcourt recently, was designed to help parents protect their children’s future from possible socio-economic disruption in schooling due to unplanned or unforeseen events, such as the death of a parent or guardian, life-threatening critical illness, total and permanent disability resulting from personal accidents.

With this partnership, the parents are guaranteed the fulfilment of bequeathing their children quality and life-defining education, no matter what life throws at them.

This alliance mandates Leadway Assurance to assume the payment of the children’s fees for the agreed remaining school terms from the point the sponsoring parent or guardian dies or contracts a critical illness or disability.

Speaking on the initiative, head of life retail, Leadway Assurance, Bolorunduro Saliu, said the intention of this policy is to have a solution that protects the parents which in turn protects the education of their children in case of any eventuality, adding that the product is designed to provide an actionable and affordable solution to ensuring that children, being the future of the society, have proactive measures put in place to ensure that their journey to greatness is not halted abruptly.