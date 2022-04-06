Leadway Assurance Company Limited has partnered with a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Slum2School Africa, to provide free and quality education to indigent children living in slums and remote communities across the country.

This, it said, exemplifies its commitment to promoting quality education in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The strategic partnership between the insurer and NGO aligns with the global quest to help the United Nations realise its SDGs for Quality Education and partnership for the goals.

Through this partnership, 50 students living in slums and remote communities have received educational support, covering tuition fees, school kits, and education materials worth N2.5million.

The support initiative also includes equipping the child with critical skills through emotional intelligence training, mentorship sessions, and extra-curricular activities.

This remarkable scheme has, however, enhanced the provision of well-rounded and multi-dimensional education to primary school students in selected slums within Lagos state for an academic session.

Commenting on the initiative, group chief marketing officer, Leadway Holdings, Mr. Olusakin Labeodan, stated that, the partnership is in consonance with Leadway’s overarching organisational objective to constantly create value and enhance the standard of living condition of people within and outside the communities in which it operates.

To him,”as a forward-thinking and value-creating organization, Leadway is dedicated to consistently improving lives and advancing social impact in our communities, particularly in underserved areas.

“This commitment has driven the organisation to partner with like-minded organisations to collectively actualise these objectives, leading to a more sustainable future for our children. So, we are deliberate about helping children in these communities gain access to quality education as a means to socio-economic emancipation.”

Through this involvement, he stressed, the partnership extends beyond providing access to quality education to positively influencing the future of Nigerian children, as it is no cliché that the young ones of today are indeed the building blocks of tomorrow’s leadership.

Also speaking on the partnership, the founder, Slum2School Africa, Otto Orondaam, affirmed that, the drive to accelerate the reduction of out-of-school children living in hard-to-reach communities across Africa by provision of equal access to quality education can be achieved through the contributions of individuals and organisations who are not only socially responsible but also interested in achieving impact.

“LeadWay has demonstrated that providing quality education to even the most vulnerable is central to their social concerns, and we value the impact of this partnership,” he pointed out.