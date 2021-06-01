A Pension Funds Administrator (PFA), Leadway Pensure PFA, has advised retirees on living a healthy lifestyle at retirement.

To this end, the company said it would continue to address the benefits of staying healthy by maintaining it as their utmost priority at the just-concluded webinar for retirees.

Hence, the firm held a webinar recently with its customers themed: “Maintaining Good Health at Retirement,” anchored by Dr. Olumuyiwa Odugbesan from Leadway Health.

The medical practitioner educated the retirees on the benefit of having a meal plan, mental wellness, daily exercise and maintaining mental balance while stating that it would help to prevent and manage associated illnesses with advanced age.

Similarly speaking at the wellness seminar, managing director/chief executive director, Leadway Pensure PFA; Mrs. Ronke Adedeji said: “customers are Leadway Pensure PFA’s most prized stakeholders and we will continue to push out initiatives that reassure them of this value.”