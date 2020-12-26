This year’s Christmas marks the third Leah Sharibu would be spending in captivity.

Leah, a 14 year old school girl was abducted along with 109 others by the Boko Haram terrorists from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi in Yobe State in February 2018.

Exactly one month after the abduction, after negotiations between the federal government and the terror group which was brokered by the International Red Cross, the terrorists released all other girls except Leah, her crime being that she refused to abandon her Christian faith and convert to Islam.

For almost three years, the Nigerian government has not been able to rescue the little girl and Leah is still with the captors.

Christmas is essentially a period of family reunion, that is why during this period, people who have not visited their villages and aged parents all through the year make it a point of duty to travel, no matter the cost.

For three years, Leah has been denied this family reunion. We can imagine the pain her parents have been going through each time their neighbours shout for joy to welcome their returning family members at a period like this. It is not only traumatising, it is heart breaking.

The question we ask is, what is making it so difficult to free Leah from the hands of these captors, is it that she is dead as was rumoured following the threat by the terrorists that if the government failed to meet their demands within a certain period, they would kill her?

igerians would like to know her true state, her parents too would like to know so that they can mourn her once and move one.

To even notice that all the ‘Free Leah Sharibu’campaigners have all gone silent also raises a lot of questions. Why have they grown weary, have they given up hope or have they been intimidated into keeping mute?

As a news medium committed to advocating for the wellbeing and freedom of every citizen of this country, it is our stand that government should not spare anything to ensure the terrorists free Leah and the other remaining Chibok girls who were also abducted in similar circumstances.

Nigerians should not grow tired of advocating for the freedom of these innocent girls. This is the time to mount more pressure on the government to apply either the maximum force or the highest level of diplomacy to get these girls out just the way they did for the Kankara boys recently.

We are gladdened that despite the fact that she is being held back for refusing to renounce her Christian faith, over 5000 Muslims gathered last year to pray for her release.

Leah is a heroine, in fact she is a living martyr. She refused to abandon Christianity and adopt the religious belief of her abductors. She refused to capitulate in the face of bloody tyranny.

Her conviction as a Christian and her refusal to renounce her faith is a shining example of what a true child of God Muslim or Christian should be.

Leah displayed an indomitable and resolute spirit, knowing that in Nigeria there is freedom of religious association.

Unfortunately, she has still stayed in captivity almost three years after her kidnap with the rumour mills laden with stories about her possible death or that she has been forced to convert to Islam and married off to a BokoHaram terrorist.

Leah represents the challenge of Nigeria’s investment in human capital development, which is threatened in the North.

Girl-child education is critical to addressing the over 15million out-of-school children population in Nigeria, and Leah like any other girl has had bright dreams of getting sound education.

That dream has been shattered (at least for now) until she is rescued from the clutches of the zealots.

Her continued captivity questions the role of government at the Federal and State levels in securing the lives of citizens.

As we mark another Christmas without Leah in company of her family and friends, the advocacy of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, the Christian community led by the Christian Association of Nigeria, and the Dapchi community in their calls and prayers for Leah to be released needs to be echoed until even the heavens shake in vengeful anger.

We remind President Muhammadu Buhari of his promise to the parents of Leah, assuring them of her release, to walk his talk.

Advocacy must continue for Leah and we commend international groups that have carried out awareness programmes for her release.

For the parents, rejoice and be glad for your child has displayed the sound spiritual and moral upbringing you gave her.

Our prayers are with Leah and we ask the Lord God to continually watch over her as she resolves never to be cowed by the religious bigotry of others and refusing to give her captors the satisfaction of breaking her indomitable spirit.