The last is yet to be heard about the leakage of the report of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution of Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters which has triggered mixed reactions among Nigerians.

Speaking on Arise TV programme yesterday, Abiodun Jelili Owonikoko (SAN) who served as counsel to the Lagos State government during the year-long sitting of the judicial panel admitted that the leaked report has errors that could confuse the public.

He said,’’ I am not speaking for Lagos State government, I am not speaking on a report that is validly published and which can be authenticated as the outcome of that judicial inquiry. Nevertheless, I can’t pretend not to be aware that certain documents have been circulating in the social media and have been subject of comments and responses.

‘’I have myself seen one of such reports, it is unsigned, but it contains the names of all members and I did not, on going through it, see any indication that it was not a unanimous position. It may well be, however, that it is a draft of a minority opinion, because giving what I know, having spent one whole year from beginning of the sitting of the panel till the end, except for occasions where one or two of my colleagues had to stand in for me and we have record of proceedings, there was nothing that transpired before the panel that escaped my knowledge.’’

Owonikoko explained that the report was not unfavorable to Lagos State government, adding that the duty of Lagos State government was to establish whether they were the one that deployed the army to the scene.

“The evidence before the panel and their finding did not support such a suggestion, that was the only thing Lagos State had to explain, so there’s nothing against Lagos State.”