The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has been berated social media users following a leaked memo conveying the approval of N30m for the construction of a ‘Friday Mosque’ in the premises of the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

LEADERSHIP findings show that the approval is outside the 2020 budgetary provision for the ministry.

However, the memo, which went viral on the social media on Thursday, dated December 10, 2020, with reference number FMA/PROC/AHS/SIP/2020/7742/1, stated that the Ministerial Tenders Board approved the contract.

The memo titled, ‘Award of Contract for the Construction of Friday Mosque’ was signed by the Ministry’s deputy director for procurement, Musa A. Musa, on behalf of the Minister, Sabo Nanono, and was addressed to the Managing Director, El-Shukhur Multi-Buz Nig. Ltd.

It reads in part, “I am directed to inform you that the ministerial tenders board at its 7th meeting held on December 7, 2020, approved the award of contract for the construction of Friday mosque to your company at the total sum of N30m only, inclusive of VAT, with a completion period of eight weeks with effect from the date of this letter.

“You are therefore required to indicate in writing within three days of receipt of this offer, your acceptance to the office of the director, procurement, FMARD, Abuja or otherwise, the offer will be considered lapsed.”

Activist and politician, Senator Dino Melaye, wrote his social media handles: “What! Despite all the challenges facing food security, building a mosque is the Federal Ministry of Agriculture’s priority! To pray for rain or what? How did we get here for Heaven sake? What has the government got to do with churches or mosques?”

