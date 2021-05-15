By Abubakar Yunusa, Abuja

A leading massive open online course platform in Africa, Leanali, has partnered with TechHerNG to train 10,000 Africans on technology skills.

In a statement issued by TechHerNG Communications Officer, Ofim Kelechi Ofim, in Abuja yesterday, Learnali and TechHerNG are poised to reach a larger audience of Africans who are enthusiastic about learning a tech skill during the TECHIFY AFRICA 2021 Program – Powered by IBM Nation – Digital Africa.

According to CTO at Learnali,Samfield Hawb, “As companies navigate within the fourth Industrial Revolution, multi-vendor and open source solutions are the norm to provide best in class results. Whether it is employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Data Science to grow a business, implementing a high-value innovation using an Internet of Things (IoT) solution.

“Maintaining secure access to protect customer data through security protocols, it is the people responsible for maintaining and implementing the solutions that provide the greatest value and highest risk to an organisation.

As technology becomes the de facto solution across all industries, the need for skills standardisations is more crucial than ever.

In her remarks, TecHerNG Business Development & Partnership Officer, Grace Attah, said “We are excited about this collaboration with Learnali as educating the youths is one of the main cardinal points of TechHerNG.

“We have less qualified professionals in technology today, mostly women and girls, and we need to help improve the African’s education. Attract young people and women to tech careers. We must begin to understand that whoever doesn’t know how to deal with technology will become obsolete,” she said.

She noted that Techify Africa 2021 program will help close the skills gap in Africa by upskilling individuals to become specialised and highly trained talent, enabling them to find more in-demand jobs.

“The general public can learn tech skills with courses properly created by IBM for free which includes: coding, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Data science and analysis, cybersecurity, and quantum computing.

“Upon completing every course and passing the quiz, learners will earn an IBM Digital Badge that is respected globally in the IT industry. Optionally, learners can choose to obtain Certnexus micro-credentials and professional certification with a 15% discount rate.

“At the end of the learning phase, learners will attend a career fair event where employers and recruiters will meet with potential employees (learners) and job seekers will find more about job openings at potential employers. This event will take place virtually and physically in different locations across Africa.

