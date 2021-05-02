Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji has shared his experience on the set on the biopic movie, Ayinla

Adedimeji has become a cross-over actor like his mentor, Odunlade Adekola, acting in not only Yoruba movies but featuring in English Nollywood movies.

Speaking on his experience on set of Ayinla, a movie based on the life and times of Apala musician, Ayinla Waheed Yusuf popularly known as Ayinla Omowura being produced by ace director, Tunde Kelani.

The versatile actor who also featured in ‘Prophetess’ and ‘Breaded Life’ movie said it was a honour acting in Ayinla and he had to give his best to play his role in the biopic as there was much expectation from the director.

“It was another realm entirely, learning a song that I am never used to. I didn’t know who Ayinla Omoruwa is. So it meant going through the process of learning his songs, I had to go to where he lived and eats, stayed around there to imitate his ways, it was not easy for me. I just hope people will love it,” he said.

Adedimeji who hails from Ogun State gained popularity with his first major role in the 2013 movie titled ‘Kudi Klepto’, and since then his career has experienced an upward swing due to his dedication and work ethic.

Ayinla, now in post-production stage, has Lateef Adedimeji as the lead character, Bimbo Manuel, Kunle Afolayan, Omowunmi Dada, Ade Laoye and others.

Ayinla Omowura who was born in 1933, is considered to be one of the most original Yoruba musicians of post-colonial Nigeria. His music was popular in South-West Nigeria in the 70s. Sadly, he was killed by one of his band members during a brawl in Abeokuta, Ogun State in 1980.