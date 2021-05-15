BY KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

For Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMEs) to stand the test of time, entrepreneurs must adopt the right crisis management strategies.

To this end, CMC Connect Group charged operators of MSMEs and the Limited liability companies, to take urgent steps in deploying crisis management plans to mitigate the exposures of businesses to risk and uncertainties.

Crisis Management In Business

Group managing director, CMC Connect (perception managers), Mr. Yomi Badejo Okusanya noted that crisis management was important to inspire business confidence, adding that crisis happens all the time most times unannounced, hence it is therefore important for organisations to take crisis action plans seriously.

The performances of the global sector, according to him, encouraged consumer brands to have a crisis management plan for businesses to thrive, adding that this would ensure adequate structures are in place for businesses to operate.

Stating that checks revealed between Q2 & Q3 2020, 27 per cent of businesses in Nigeria suffered a major impact from the Coronavirus pandemic, adding that crisis management plan would provide strategic roadmap for crisis by employing a 3-step approach: Prepare, Manage and Recover, to guarantee business sustainability, recovery and continuity in spite of any crisis.

Commenting on the issue, business director CMC Connect BCW, Jerry Sawyerr also reiterated that this strategy is not limited to organisations but also to government and individuals who are concerned about sustaining their brands regardless of crisis. Here are five risk management steps that organisations should think about as they defend themselves against the pandemic:

Readiness Assessments

A readiness assessment is a good place to start when organisations don’t know what their business continuity programme should comprise. Industry and role readiness templates as well as pandemic-specific templates allow an organisation to evaluate their business continuity programme against a best practice standard and identify where gaps may exist.

Risk Management Plan

All organisations should complete a risk assessment on their core business processes to identify and prioritise any new risks or gaps in their existing controls for new scenarios like pandemics, recession, and geopolitical condition risks.

Business Impact Analysis

Not all risks within processes or functions within an organisation should be treated the same way. A business impact analysis allows organisations to identify which parts of the business are most critical to its operations.

Policy Management

As the pandemic evolves and new information arises, policies will need to be revisited and updated and communicated. For example, reviewing and revising a work-from-home policy will be effective only if dissemination of that revised policy is made with governance tracking for adoption across the organisation.

Incident Management

Incident management is typically a highly siloed activity embedded within a process. In times of change management, a unified enterprise-wide mechanism is needed as an input to evaluate the effectiveness of mitigation and policy activities as well as to manage the exceptions, which are typically 20 per cent of all activities.