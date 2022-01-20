Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has warned blackmailers and mischief makers hiding under civil society organisations to steer clear of the executive secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Simbi Wabote.

IYC President, Peter Timothy Igbifa, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, described attempts by such persons to tarnish the image of Wabote using a sub judice matter in the United States of America as laughable, deceptive and childish.

Igbifa explained that no court in the USA had found Wabote guilty of any wrongdoing saying persons behind reports accusing Wabote of perjury should be arrested and tried for causing public nuisance and civil unrest.

Describing NCDMB boss, as a frontline Niger Delta son and an upright public servant, Igbifa said the persons raising unnecessary dust had no locus to make a defamatory suit filed by Wabote himself a matter of public discussion.

He stated that IYC had compiled the names of persons behind attempts to pull down Wabote, whom he described as one of the rising Ijaw stars, and warned them to tread cautiously or risk burning their fingers.

Igbifa said Wabote had repositioned and reformed the NCDMB making it the only agency without political interference and using it to champion development across the states in the country.

The IYC president said, “Wabote has made us proud as an Ijaw man. His professionalism in the management of the affairs of NCDMB is outstanding and his achievements as the executive Secretary of the Board are extraordinary.

“Therefore, IYC under my leadership cannot allow any campaign of calumny designed by envious losers to embarrass him.

“NCDMB under Wabote is the only agency in the heart of Niger Delta that has operated without any political interference.”