LeBron James has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract with the LA Lakers worth a staggering $85 million (£63million).

James, 35, became a four-time NBA champion last season when the Lakers claimed victory over the Miami Heat with a decisive win in Game 6.

The basketball icon, who also became a four-time NBA Finals MVP, last year, is heading into his third season in LA having previously claimed titles with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami.

And according to the LA Times, James has agreed a new two-year contract extension worth £63million with Frank Vogel’s team.

The forward averaged 25.3 points in the regular season, as well as a league-high 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.

He also produced the second most amount of triple-doubles with 13 and averaged a career-low 34.6 minutes across his 67 appearances.