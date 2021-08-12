Executive chairman and chief executive officer of Lee Engineering and Construction Company Limited, Leemon Ikpea, has expressed shock over the death of the chairman of Ocean Marine Services Limited (OMSL), Capt. Idahosa Wells Okunbo.

Ikpea said Nigeria has lost a business guru and a philanthropist. Okunbo died in a London hospital on Saturday from pancreatic cancer.

Ikpea, who recently emerged Vanguard Businessman of the Year 2019, further said Okunbo was a blessing to humanity and a great friend whose pivotal point was selflessness.

In a statement he issued yesterday, he said, “Undoubtedly, Capt. Hosa’s demise came as a rude shock. The pains are not mere emotional flashes; they are indeed piercing, as he was an icon and an illustrious servant of the Edo people, Nigeria and the world at large.

“For some of us, who were close to him, he was practically selfless and desirous to see you better as we often share ideas that have turned things around for us. Capt Hosa was committed to giving and was more often, inexorably imbued with calmness while lifting the downtrodden.”