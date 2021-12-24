A Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner, Princewill Dike, has berated an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Frank Tietie, for slamming an injunction against the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, over contract award.

Tietie, who is also the executive director of Citizens Advocacy for Social & Economic Rights (CASER), had dragged Amaechi as well as the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Salami, SAN and the Bureau of Public Procurement

(BPP) from awarding cargo tracking system contract.

Dike, in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, accused the legal practitioner of being legal proxy to an unscrupulous contractor who lobbied to no avail to be awarded the selfsame contract.

The statement reads in part: “Frank Tietie and his ilk hide under the cloak of public interest advocacy to feather their hedonistic proclivities. Merchandisation of social activism.

“This they do by blackmail even if it means invoking, in most cases, non existent laws to advance their nuisance value in the polity. As 2023 inches, they are unravelling.

“He is a legal proxy to an unscrupulous contractor who lobbied to no avail to be awarded the selfsame contract. They are basking on the euphoria of a legal rigmarole that would stretch to the eclipse of the Buhari administration; thereby frustrating the execution of the well intentioned project by the competent contractors.

“The bane of Nigeria is that of illegal primitive accumulation of wealth. Wealth without productivity. This is another instance of “Fighting Corruption Is Dangerous” as chronicled by Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in her 2018 magnum opus.

“These unpatriotic elements are destroying Nigeria. This is sad. Very sad. Because that is why Nigeria is where it is!”

