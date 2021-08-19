Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) has dissociated itself from reports that the list of successful candidates for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) this year has been released.

It has, however, warned bloggers of various lawyers’ platforms to henceforth refrain from posting or publishing or aiding in the circulation of unauthorised materials or fake documents said to have originated from it.

The body maintained, “The committee may be forced to refer the conduct of such bloggers who are legal practitioners to the appropriate disciplinary committee of the Body of Benchers. A word is enough for the wise.

“On this note, we wish to inform and assure our esteemed legal community and the general public that the authentic official list of the successful applicants that emerged from the second filtration exercise by the LPPC will be made public through advertorials in the national dailies in due course.

The LPPC, in a statement yesterday by the director Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande, said the process for the final selection was still on.

“The perpetrators of such illegal acts would be apprehended and given appropriate sanctions to serve as a deterrent to others that might be waiting in the queue to do the same in the future,” he further warned.