Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo insists the club will keep pushing for a return to LaLiga.

The Cucumber Growers promotion bid suffered a setback after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Ponferradina in their last league game.

Asier Garitano’s men currently occupy fourth position on the table with 58 points from 35 games.

“The result of last Monday’s game was a difficult one for me to accept. Not just because I was sent off but because we worked hard all week to prepare for that game and we had it under control,” Omeruo wrote on Instagram.

“But not getting all three points wasn’t fair to my team-mates who fought till the end despite one man down. We will fight till the end to get promoted because it’s a must.”

Leganes will face Alcorcon in their next league game on Sunday.