The son of late music maestro, Prof. Sir Victor Uwaifo (MON), who died on Saturday in Benin City, Edo State, at the age of 80, has debunked rumours that his father died of the dreaded COVID-19.

Goodman Osarentin Uwaifo, who spoke in company of his sister, Mrs. Evelyn Oghonmwen, insisted that his father died from complications resulting from pneumonia and not coronavirus.

Goodman, the third son of the music icon, said Uwaifo was rushed to Stella Obasanjo Hospital in suburban Benin City on Friday and passed on at about 4pm on Saturday.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to clear this misinformation. We have heard rumours going around that our father, Sir Victor Uwaifo died of COVID-19. It is not true. He died of pneumonia and not COVID-19. He was rushed to the hospital on Friday and passed on the following day on Saturday, August 28. We did the necessary tests. He was treated for pneumonia.”

His house on Victor Uwaifo Avenue off College Road was a beehive of activities as people from different walks of life and neighbours trooped in to condole with the octogenarian’s family.

The younger Uwaifo, who is a pastor with Image of God Bible Ministry, Benin City, confessed that he was yet to come to terms with the loss of his father but had been able to weather the storm because of his strong faith in God.

He said in low tone: “I have mixed feelings over his sudden death. Before he passed on, I had different feelings. I am yet to accept the reality of his death, I am very very sad. I am able to bear this because of my calling as a pastor. I will not respond emotionally as my brothers and sisters are doing because of my calling as a pastor. I am really sad.”

He said that his father will be remembered for his works which he said are evergreen, noting that people like the multi-talented musician are hard to come by.

LEADERSHIP reports that a Facebook post by one of Uwaifo’s sons, Peter De Rock, on Saturday announced the legendary music artiste’s death.

Born on March 1, 1941, the music legend was a writer, sculptor, musical instrument inventor and university teacher.

He was the Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism during former Governor Lucky Igbinedion administration and was the winner of the first gold disc in Africa (Joromi) released in 1965 and seven other gold discs in Guitar boy, Arabade, Ekassa series and Akwete music.

He recorded under the name Victor Uwaifo and His TItibitis. He was recognised as the most educated performing music legend, musical instrument inventor, and artist worldwide with a B.A Honours (first class valedictorian), Master’s degree and Ph.D in Architectural Sculpture, (University of Benin, Nigeria).