By IGHO OYOYO |

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that every legislation passed by the National Assembly has one ultimate goal, which is to improve the circumstances of people’s lives and make Nigeria better as a result.

The Speaker who made this known on Friday at a three-day retreat for House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services, said the law making role of the National Assembly does not end when a Bill becomes law.

He said that they have an additional responsibility to exercise the constitutional oversight authority and ensure that those responsible for implementing legislative mandates remain faithful to the mandate’s objectives, he said.

“The National Health Act of 2014 is important legislation that establishes a modern and comprehensive framework or a national healthcare system that meets all people’s needs. For several different reasons, the Act has not lived up to the high expectations that heralded its passage into law.

“This reality makes it necessary for the House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services to gather in this retreat to consider ways to improve this legislation and ensure more effective implementation,” he said.