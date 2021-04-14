BY SUNDAY ISUWA |

Legislative aides in the National Assembly yesterday staged a protest over non-payment of their salary arrears since 2019.

The aides blamed the clerk to the National Assembly, Arc Olatunde Ojo, for the failure to pay them.

They are also seeking for the implementation of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS); minimum wage and payment of their Duty Tour Allowances (DTA).

According to them, the clerk doesn’t care about their training and conditions of service.

On sighting the speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, the protesters began chanting solidarity songs.

One of the protesters, Mr Zebis Prince, told the speaker that the aides want the CNA to meet their demands.

Gbajabiamila after receiving a letter containing their demands promised that the leadership of the National Assembly would look into it.

Gbajabiamila said it is inexcusable not to pay workers arrears dating back to 2019.

He said, “I believe that every labourer should be paid his wages.” We are looking into it. While these things can be protracted, not paying wages of 2019 is inexcusable.

“We will look into it. I will just ask that you be patient. We plead for your understanding. We know there are financial constraints but one thing I know is this will be resolved amicably and your arrears will be paid.”