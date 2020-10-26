The International Human Rights Protection Forum (IHRPF) has threatened to drag promoters of fake news to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over misleading reports on the #EndSARS protests in Lekki toll gate on Tuesday.

The humanitarian group, with headquarters in Florida, United States, which fingered disc jockey, Obianuju Udeh, popularly known as ‘DJ Switch’ said his claims could have triggered genocide and war crimes in Nigeria.

The IHRPF made this known in a statement signed by its legal adviser, Barrister Janet Ihezie.

DJ Switch alleged to have witnessed and streamed as armed gunmen fired shots at #EndSARS protesters.

However, the disc jockey who according to reports claimed over 70 persons died from the incident backtracked recently, saying at least 15 casualties were recorded.

And IHRPF said DJ Switch must apologise to the government and citizens of Nigeria for misleading key decision-makers across the globe.

Failure to do so, the group said it won’t hesitate within the next seven days to drag the disc jockey to ICC, Hague, Netherlands for peddling fake news capable of throwing the country into a state of anarchy.

According to the human rights group, Obianuju and her likes were sponsored by desperate politicians seeking to illegitimately overthrow the government.

The group, however, called on the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU), United States of America, United Kingdom, China, Canada and other international partners in progress to stand by Nigeria at this difficult moment.