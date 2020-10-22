The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, a coalition of non-governmental organisations has urged the National Assembly to investigate the killings of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on Tuesday and bring the perpetrators to book.

The convener of the group, Mr Clement Nwankwo, said this yesterday, in a news conference in Abuja. He said that government institutions, officials and individuals instigating armed thugs to attack innocent protesters should also be brought to justice.

He also called on the international community to take urgent action against operatives who brutalised peaceful protesters.

“The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room is alarmed by the brutal and despicable killing of young and peaceful #EndSARS protesters by armed security officials at the Lekki Toll Plaza Lagos”.

“Situation Room is calling on the National Assembly to immediately summon President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Army Staff and the Inspector-General of Police to answer questions on the issue,’’ he said.

He said that Situation Room was also concerned that armed thugs had been mobilised to attack innocent protesters across the country.

Nwankwo observed that citizens and properties were attacked without the police or any security official intervening to stop the mayhem.