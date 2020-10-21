ADVERTISEMENT

By Royal Ibeh,

While Lagosians await the state government to give a statement on the shooting incident at Lekki tollgate, the state governor, Mr. Sanwo-Olu, said he was visiting victims at various hospitals.

Sanwo-Olu who disclosed this via his Twitter handle said, “ It has taken me this long to make a statement because I have to prioritize the welfare of the victims of this very sad incident.

“ This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger. I have just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki.”

The governor, while giving an update, said, “There are currently 10 patients at the General Hospital, 11 at Reddington and four at Vedic; with mild to moderate levels of injuries while two are receiving intensive medical care. Three patients have been discharged and we will continue to monitor and ensure all patients get the best care.”