BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

The Lagos State Government has informed Lagos Judicial Panel On Restitution For Victims Of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other matters that it intends to call two expert witnesses to support its case on the vexed issue of Lekki Shooting during the #EndSARS protest before the panel .

This information was passed across to the Judiciary Panel presided over by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi by counsel to the state government, Abiodun Owonikoko, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

According to Owonikoko the state’s experts will give a ‘global evidence’ on all incidents relating to the Lekki shooting of Oct 20, 2020.

The lawyer made the submission after a petitioner, Lucky Philemon closed his case necessitating a defence from the Lagos State Government, the Lekki Concession Company(LCC) and the Nigerian Army.

Philemon, an amputee, had demanded to be compensated with the sum of N200 million as damages for the inconvenience of losing his limbs at the Lekki toll gate protest on October, 20, 2020.

The petitioner, who says he was shot by the military on the night of October 20 is also demanding N1.5 million for psychological evaluation, N5 million for cost of subsequent medical care and $50,000 for Prosthetic limbs.

But this arrangement was objected to by counsel to the petitioner, Chinedu Nwota, he contends that granting the application of the Lagos State government will not address the individual concerns of each petitioner.

In a short decision, Justice Okuwobi held that the petition will be stepped down in the light of arguments canvassed in respect of the proceedings and parties will be advised of the next date of the panel’s sitting on the matter.