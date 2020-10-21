The Civic Situation Room on #ENDSARS Protests has urged Nigerians and the international community against hasty conclusion over the identity of gunmen who attacked #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate, Lagos.

In its routine update on Wednesday by co-chairman, Uche John Madu, the situation room called for patience as proper investigation is carried out to ascertain the real identity of the culprit.

Some unknown gunmen, on Tuesday, reportedly fired shots at protesters gathered at Lekki toll gate.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while the Nigerian Army has since refuted being part of the civil exercise, Madu said it is wrong to drag the troops into the issue in the first place.

According to the situation room, there is every tendency that the said shooters are hoodlums sponsored to interrupt the protests.

It, however, urged Nigerians to stay away from the streets until the identity of those that hijacked the mass action to unleash violence have been successfully apprehended and kept away.