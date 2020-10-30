BY Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Abuja |

The presidency has accused Amnesty International (AI) of projecting misleading and inaccurate details about recent events surrounding the #EndSARS protest and the attendant chaos.

The special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, stated this yesterday morning on Channels Television daily programme, ‘Sunrise Daily’.

According to him, the AI’s report on the crisis was inaccurate as it misplaced facts and was totally wrong in most cases.

He said that the narrative that the widespread chaos in different parts of the country, which saw many policemen and civilians killed, police stations burnt, private and public property looted and destroyed, was precipitated by the incident at the Lekki Toll Plaza on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, was generated by AI, insisting that it was a misleading narrative.

Adesina further asserted that that timeline of events showed that anarchic activities had commenced way ahead of the alleged shooting at the toll plaza.

He cited the jail breaks in Benin City, Edo State and Oko, Anambra State, the attacks on police stations and murder of police personnel in other places as pointers to the fact that the chaos that pervaded the country was not just as a result of the Lekki incident.

Responding to a question that the looting was a fallout of the Lekki shooting, Adesina said: “You are not quite correct. You are falling for the narrative of Amnesty International. And Amnesty is wrong. Anarchy had broken loose before even Lekki. The prisons in Benin and Oko had been broken open before Lekki. Orile police station had been burnt before Lekki.

“Many policemen had been burnt before Lekki. So, you cannot say it was Lekki that precipitated all those things. Look at the timelines, look at when all those things happened. You will discover that it had happened before Lekki. So, you are falling for the gambit of Amnesty International.

“Amnesty International does not have all the facts, they don’t run this country, they shouldn’t know beyond what they have been told. They shouldn’t know more than you and I should know as media people, as watchers of developments,” he said.

Asked if it was the president’s thinking that the Amnesty’s report was wrong, the presidential spokesman said that Amnesty International had been known to always make unsubstantiated reports about Nigeria.

“Many times, the military has come out to dispute facts brought out by Amnesty,” he declared.

Adesina also disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered his ministers to submit the reports of their engagements with stakeholders in their various states over the recent chaotic events following #EndSARS within the next week.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that the president, during last week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, directed the ministers to go back to their home states and do everything to douse the tension across the country.

Adesina said: “I can tell you because there was another Federal Executive Council meeting yesterday (Wednesday), the president asked for briefs from ministers who went out. Only two had their reports ready as at yesterday because some others were still in their respective states carrying out their assignment.

“So, the president said all of them should turn in their reports through the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) in the incoming week,” Adesina disclosed.

Asked what to expect out of the reports, Adesina responded: “Well, it can only be positive. One, it will help us to establish the truth to some things because there are a lot of conjectures, colorations, outright falsehoods, fake news and all that. The ministers can come with what is near authentic based on the consultations they are going to make.”