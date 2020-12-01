By Tarkaa David |

There is no petition against the Nigerian Army or any of its personnel at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS and related abuses says Nigerian Army legal team.

The team led by Mr. Akinwolu Kehinde, (SAN), had defended the Army before the Panel, which also probed the October 20 alleged Lekki massacre and yesterday presented a 7 page report to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai.

The five-man legal team which represented the Nigerian Army at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS and related abuses presented five copies of its report and two flash drives to Buratai at the Army headquarters.

Mr. Kehinde said the Nigerian Army was not summoned as a respondent before the inquiry panel, adding that no allegation was raised against the Army by any organisation or body at the sitting.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, insisted that the Army did not on its own volition set out to intervene at Lekki toll-gate on 20 October, 2020 but its troops were rather called upon to arrest the deteriorating situation as enshrined in section 2 sub section 17 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said the 3 hours power point presentation at the sitting clearly shows that the Army did not do anything wrong.

Kehinde however stated that the panel has no powers to ascribe punishment to any party, adding it is only a fact-finding one to forestall future occurrence.