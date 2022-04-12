Lekoil Nigeria Limited, has disclosed that average production from Otakikpo field in first quarter 2022, was 4,475 barrels of oil a day, bopd gross/1,790 bopd net to partner, Lekoil Oil and Gas Investments Limited, (LOGL).

The company is in joint venture with Green Energy International Limited(GEIL), the operator, and the technical partner, LOGL, a fully owned subsidiary of Lekoil Nigeria.

The Otakikpo JV commenced location preparation work for the drilling campaign in Q4, 2021, and on March 31, 2022, successfully spudded one of the wells, Otakikpo-4 as part of the Phase 2 development expected to bring aggregate production to a targeted estimated 10,000+ bopd with 4,000+ net to LOGL by the end of 2022.

Lekoil Nigeria also announced that LOGL has renewed its offtake agreement with Shell Western Supply and Trading Limited which was due to expire in the second quarter of this year. The offtake agreement has been renewed for a year.

Lekoil Nigeria’s chief executive officer, Lekan Akinyanmi expressed excitement over the development: “We are delighted to announce the start of the next phase of development on the Otakikpo field and we remain focused on delivering the project safely and on time”

Samuel Olotu, also commented on the impressive progress made.

“We are pleased to see years of technical planning work phase transition into project execution. We will continue to strive towards efficient execution in line with industry best practices without compromising on safety”

This development further proves Lekoil Nigeria’s upward trajectory and projection as a Nigerian company committed to achieving an impressive record of sustainable growth.