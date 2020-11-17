No fewer than 20 new cases of leprosy has been recorded in Kogi State. Briefing journalists in Lokoja yesterday at the COVID-19 palliatives distribution to communities of persons affected by leprosy and disabilities in Kogi State, the state programme officer, Leprosy Mission Nigeria, (LMN) Mrs Hannah Fashona explained that the new cases were recorded between January and November 2020.

Fashona who said that the organisation was determined to ensure that Nigeria is free from the disease added that the state referral centre located in Ochadamu, Eastern flank of Kogi State had succeeded in treating some patients affected with the disease.

According to her, it is on record that due to fear and lack of knowledge, over 3 million people across the world are living with undiagnosed leprosy and every day, the disease causes more damage to their health, livelihood and future.

The programme officer added that more than 600 people are diagnosed of leprosy in the world daily, adding that over 50 of these are children.

She explained further that Leprosy Mission is embarking on daily research to achieve zero leprosy in the world.

Fashona, however, faulted the claim of the federal government that Nigeria has attained zero elimination campaign of leprosy in the country.