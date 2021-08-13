The interim order restraining the candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Bar Ibrahim Usman, from contesting in the Lere federal constituency bye-election scheduled for tomorrow, has been vacated by Justice Ambo John of the High Court of Justice, Kaduna State.

Hearing on the matter was adjourned till August 18, 2021 application.

One Joan Manchapa Idris (applicant) against the PDP and six others (respondents) approached the high court in suit number KDH/SMK23/2021 and sought for an Order, setting aside the order of interim mandatory injunction made ex-parte “by this Honourable Court in the suit dated 9th day of August, 2021 for want of jurisdiction and for such further order (s) as this Honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstances.”

When the case came up for hearing yesterday, the trial judge ordered as follows: “Upon hearing YB Galadima Esq for the 1st to 6th Respondents and FJ Umaru Esq for 7th Respondent and Bello Ibrahim Esq, I B Ahmed and JH Dacep, for the applicant arguing the application/addressing this court before Hon Justice Ambo Yakubu John.

“It is hereby, directed that the interim order made by this court on the 9th day of August, 2021, is hereby vacated. The matter is adjourned to August 18, 2021 for the main application.”