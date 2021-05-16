BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The coalition of the less-privileged under the umbrella of Hope Ambassadors for Peace in Africa has showered encomiums on the Minister of State for Petroleum Reources, Timipre Sylva; NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari; chief operating officer, NNPC (Upstream), Engr. Adokiye Tombomiye, and members of the NNPC Board, over support to the group.

Speaking through its national coordinator, Alhaji Sadiq, at a special eid prayer during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration on Thursday in Kaduna State, the group expressed gratitude to the Minister and the NNPC top executives and their management team for making PMS (Petrol) available during this year’s Eid-el-Fitr festivities.

The programme themed: ‘Sallah Prayer for Peace and Unity in Nigeria with the Less-Privileged’ is an annual event that seeks to bring together, the children of the less-privileged and women from various states in the northern region of the country in other to harness talents, teach morals and share foods and healthcare kits to the various chapters of the coalition.

“We want to use this opportunity to specially appreciate minster of humanitarian affairs Hajiya Sadiya Umar, COO upstream, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye, the GMD NNPC, Mele Kolo Kyari and other philanthropists for all their philanthropies and supports to the Muslim and Christian less-privileged. They have been a shelter to the homeless, an eye to the blind and have given food to the hungry.

“We pray that God will protect all of you and grant you good health and happiness in all their doings,” the coalition said.

They also thanked all well-meaning Nigerians and philanthropists that have taken it upon themselves to provide for the needs of the less-privileged children, men and women in the North and other parts of the country.

“The less-privileged pray that God will bless everyone and grant lasting peace to Nigeria and give lasting solutions to all the problems currently bedevilling the country like banditry, kidnapping and all other vices,” it added.