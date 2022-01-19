National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has lauded the federal government’s efforts through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to have Saudi Arabia lift the suspension of flights from Nigeria to the Kingdom.

The Saudi Arabian General Authority for Civil Aviation, GACA, had on December 8, 2021 announced the suspension of flights from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia for reasons not actually stated, but not unconnected to manifestation of COVID-19 omicron variant in Nigeria.

NAHCON, as an organisation charged with responsibility of facilitating Hajj and Umrah journeys from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia, has since then engaged in networking with sister agencies, including visiting Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, to convince the Saudi government to end Nigeria’s flight suspension into its territory.

Its chairman Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, in statement signed by the head public affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, commended the Ministry for its consistent push for an inroad into the matter, saying many Muslims have paid for the ongoing Umrah pilgrimage and the numbers could rise during Ramadan lesser Hajj.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan expressed hope that the suspension would be lifted in time to enable Nigerians participate in the 2022 Hajj if it would be open for foreign pilgrims.

He also lauded the efforts of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 towards curtailing spread of the virus, which he said has led to the conviction of other countries that had hitherto banned Nigeria and some Southern African countries for similar reasons to rescind their decision.

ADVERTISEMENT