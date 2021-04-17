Thirty mourners including Queen Elizabeth II will bid the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, farewell as he is buried today.

Today’s funeral will be a “profound” chance for Queen Elizabeth II to say farewell to her husband of 73 years.

Prince Philip’s funeral will take place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 15:00 BST today. The duke’s children will walk alongside his hearse during the procession.

Prince Philip’s Death Leaves Huge Void In My Life – Queen Elizabeth II

At the ceremony, there will only be 30 mourners in line with coronavirus restrictions.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen had faced “some very difficult” decisions in selecting the mourners from the 800-strong congregation originally planned, and she wanted all branches of her husband’s family to be represented.

The Queen’s decision to invite only 30 people including herself has been lauded by Ovation Magazine publisher, Chief Dele Momodu, who described it as a move to depict the saying that no one is above the law.

Momodu said, “The decision is about setting good examples to the citizenry and that no one is above the rule of law and regulations. In other climes, politicians would litter everywhere and members of the family would be shoved aside!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the BBC, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justine Welby said: “We really have to avoid judging from anything external. She’s the Queen. She will behave with the extraordinary dignity, extraordinary courage that she always does.

“And at the same time she is saying farewell to someone to whom she was married for 73 years. I think that must be a very, very profound thing… in anybody’s life.”

Earlier, the head of the UK’s armed forces said the funeral will have the duke’s “fingerprints all over it” and it “reflects his wide interests and his attention to detail”.

“It’s obviously been slightly affected by COVID-19, but nonetheless it will reflect military precision,” said Gen Sir Nick Carter, chief of defence staff.

Among the funeral details that Prince Philip was involved in is the specially-modified Land Rover hearse, which the duke helped to design over 16 years. He requested it be repainted in military green and helped to design the open top rear of the car.

The duke also personally selected the regalia – medals, decorations and insignia – that will be on the altar for his funeral.