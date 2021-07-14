Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday sworn in 69 newly appointed local government Caretaker Committees, charging them to urgently ensure dividends of democracy get to the teeming citizens at the grassroots in their respective domain.

Speaking during the event, the governor urged them to champion the progressive ideals and run the affairs of their respective Councils with the fear of God, transparency, accountability, fairness and equity.

Oyetola directed the new Council heads to hit the ground running to permanently register the name of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the hearts of the citizens and leave an indelible footprint in the sand of time.

The governor noted that his administration had shun profligacy, corruption and other inimical behaviours that could jeopardise the quest for excellent and inspirational leadership, charging the Council bosses to do the same.

While congratulating them, he urged them to look inward and make their services count in the lives of the people in the best progressive ideals that the party is known for.

Earlier in his remarks, the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Adebayo Adeleke, lauded Governor Oyetola for appointing men and women of impeccable character to take up the mantle of leadership in all the local government areas of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He tasked them on dedication, loyalty and service, saying it is a thing of joy that 69 capable persons had been appointed as chairmen to head the helms of affairs at various Councils across the state.