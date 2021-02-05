By Peter Igesan

It is time for the belligerent officials at the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to let this all-important agency to work. There have been some progress reports from the Federal Character Commission (FCC) since the Senate confirmed Dr Muheeba Dankaka as its executive chairman in June 2020. Observers said her appointment about seven months ago has ushered in a new era at the FCC.

Having been part of a 38-man list submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment into the commission, Dankaka, a native of Ofa, Kwara State, was appointed chairman of the commission after her screening by the National Assembly.

Some stakeholders said that six months after her appointment, her leadership has recorded a number of successes notably the centralisation of the administrative structure of the monitoring and enforcement department.

However, the circumstances surrounding the appointment of the second principal officer of the commission raised some eyebrows, as secretary of the commission, Mr. Muhammad Tukur Bello, from Taraba State is also from the North. This was perceived to be a non-application of the principle of federal character in these key offices.

Also, there have also been protests from some quarters as some commissioners have petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), accusing Dankaka of abuse of office. The aggrieved commissioners had accused the chairman of infractions such as indiscriminate granting of waivers and shunning the principle of federal character in job allocation. She was also accused of acting alone without recourse to fellow commissioners. Dankaka was also accused of spending N35 million on advertisement fees.

Dankaka has denied any culpability of the allegations. A response from the FCC boss suggests there could be personal motives and interest clash behind the allegations. In a statement, she said that the commissioners in question were out to taint her image and the credibility of the commission for personal gains. “Five of the commissioners are fighting for their personal and selfish interests; they want business as usual in the commission which is not possible under my watch. The contents of the publication are false and mere fabricated stories, to dent my image and that of the commission through social media.

“Over 30 commissioners are currently working in harmony with me in bringing positive changes. So, I do not understand the accusation of me holding them to ransom by taking over their jobs and giving the same to directors with impunity. We, commissioners cannot work in isolation. We need to collaborate with relevant departments if we are to achieve our purpose,” she said.

She said that majority of the commissioners are on the same page with her in the quest to improve the fortunes of the commission and ensure it delivers on its mandate.

On the allegation of N35million spent on advertisement, sources said the money was actually approved and disbursed under previous dispensation.

According to some commissioners who pleaded anonymity, Dankaka seemed to be naive and couldn’t see beyond her nose. A source within the commission said this may be due to her private sector background and inexperience of mischiefs that are sometimes associated with appointments into government agencies.

Findings showed that the ICPC is yet to receive any petition as at the time of this publication. Another petition was also claimed to have been sent to President Buhari with signatures of 28 members of the commission. But sources in the FCC said the petitioners had only converted the attendance register of commissioners at plenary session into signature for their petition to the president.

Dankaka has, however, reaffirmed her commitment, stating that as a tested and proven entrepreneur, she is determined to deploy her wealth of experience and skills to put the commission on the right track.

The FCC boss, a Kaduna-based businesswoman, is the immediate past president of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) prior to her appointment at FCC. She was conferred with the Merit Award of the Order of the Niger by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Some of the commissioners at the commission said if there were allegations against anybody, they should be properly investigated and appropriate actions taken to safeguard the integrity of the FCC. However, some of the commissioners said the progress of the commission should be the concern of all stakeholders.

