The Nigerian Customs Basketball Club coach, Scot Nnaji, has dared the world basketball governing body, FIBA, to ban Nigeria if they can, saying it would be a blessing in disguise for the country to put its house in order and restore its lost glory in the game of basketball.

Nnaji, who double as the president of the Basketball Coaches Association of Nigeria (BCAN), urged Nigerians to disregard the claimed that Nigeria will incurred the wrath of the world body for government interference in organize the ongoing final 8 of the Men’s Premier Basketball league, as well as, taking charge of the male and female national teams international engagements.



“I’ll love for us not to have anything to do with FIBA for now and build our house back together. For four years, we have not played in any championship or done anything in-house. Most of our players are playing outside.

“How much was spent for international competitions, over N2 billion. If we had used that money at home it would have helped us develop our basketball. Many players and coaches are idle and they don’t have anything to do because there were no activities at the home front.



“Let them ban us if they can and it will not stop us from playing basketball in Nigeria. It is only international matches they would not play and who are those going to lose, it is the people that are in FIBA.

“So, let’s forget about that tack that this will happen or that will happen, nobody is afraid of FIBA, they are part of those who put us in this shame,” Nnaji.

The former d’Tigress coach described the ongoing final 8 of the Men’s Premier Basketball League at the Indoor basketball court of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, as a turning point that has reunited Nigerian basketball referees, coaches, players and other stakeholders together.



“We are supposed to have played a league before we get to this final 8 stage, but as you can see the players are eager to play ball after staying for four years without league. If they said this would last for two weeks, they are ready to play but because of the short time we have to submit the name of Nigeria’s club for Basketball Africa League (BAL), we have to finish the final 8 by November 16.

ADVERTISEMENT



All we want to do is to bring back the glory of basketball to where it used to be – bring the players, coaches, referees and everybody that are involved in the game together, that is one of things we are going to gain here.

We have referees that have been on one side and others on the other side but they’re all here together now, the same thing with the coaches. We want to bring the whole house back together.