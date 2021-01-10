BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Sunday lamented security challenges rocking the country, saying it is high time Nigerians came up with strategies to end insurgency in the country.

The governor who during a church service in respect of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, held at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, said terrorism will end in Nigeria when all Nigerians themselves concerned about the problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, Nigerians must always remember to come to the aid of the families of the fallen heroes and remember to honour her heroes and heroines.

He said: “I want to congratulate Nigerian Armed Forces on the occasion of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in honour of the gallant soldiers, who laid down their lives in the course of their duties to our nation and to the world in general.

“We talk about our fallen heroes for the First World War, Second World War and even the civil war. I want us to remember all our fallen heroes for the different conflicts the country and the world had witnessed.

“Let us all make it a point of duty to remember them and their souls shall rest in peace. May God continually provide for their families.

“As we celebrate this year, it gives us an opportunity to reflect on the security situation in our country. I know that it is convenient for each of us to continue to point accusing fingers. But my message to all of us today is that whatever we can do in our various areas of influence, let us do it.

“If you have people that you need to question or call up, please call them up. If you have information that can help the government arrest the security situation, please speak up. If we all speak up in our different areas, as well as what the government will be doing, we will definitely see a difference in our nation and in our state.”